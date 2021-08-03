Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Barnum station
(BARNUM, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Barnum area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Barnum area on Tuesday, found that Minit Mart at 1050 Mn-73had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Trip at 4694 Opportunity Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.24
The average price across the greater Barnum area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.89
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
