Thirsty truck? Here's Shippenville's cheapest diesel

(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Shippenville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Shippenville area went to Sunoco at 160 E State St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.55 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at Valero at 401 W Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Shippenville area was $3.59, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco 160 E State St, Knox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

University Korner 533 E State St, Knox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

CITGO 10315 Us-322, Shippenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.59

Jiffy 17933 Paint Blvd, Shippenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ 3.76 $ 3.96 $ 3.59

Kwik Fill 22386 S 5Th Ave, Clarion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.59

Sheetz 1281 E Main St, Clarion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.