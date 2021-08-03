Thirsty truck? Here's Shippenville's cheapest diesel
(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Shippenville, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Shippenville area went to Sunoco at 160 E State St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.55 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at Valero at 401 W Main St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Shippenville area was $3.59, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$--
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.75
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.26
$3.76
$3.96
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.85
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
