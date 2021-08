Apple Cash, Apple's peer-to-peer payments service that works with Apple Pay and iMessage, has received a couple of updates. It's now possible to use Instant Transfer with both Mastercard and Visa debit cards. Previously only the latter card could be used, so the addition of Mastercard means Instant Transfer is more accessible to users who want to quickly transfer money from an Apple Cash balance to a bank account without having to wait for the transaction to be processed.