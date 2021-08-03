Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Phillipsburg's cheapest

(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in Phillipsburg they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Phillipsburg area on Tuesday, found that Alta at 695 State Streethad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Rangeland Coopertives at 250 F St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15

The average price across the greater Phillipsburg area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Alta 695 State Street, Phillipsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Cenex 1390 State St, Phillipsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Love's Country Store 709 E State St, Phillipsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.14 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Rangeland Coopertives 250 F St, Phillipsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.