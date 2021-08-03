Cancel
New Town, ND

New Town diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.20

Posted by 
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Do2E9_0bGKuhUt00

(NEW TOWN, ND) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater New Town area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the New Town area went to Eagles Landing at 402 Nd-23, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Cenex at 712 1St St N, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Eagles Landing

402 Nd-23, New Town
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.44
$3.59
$3.09

Van Hook Travel Center

8258 39Th St Nw, New Town
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19

Cenex

712 1St St N, New Town
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

