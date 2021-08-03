New Town diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.20

(NEW TOWN, ND) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater New Town area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the New Town area went to Eagles Landing at 402 Nd-23, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Cenex at 712 1St St N, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Eagles Landing 402 Nd-23, New Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Van Hook Travel Center 8258 39Th St Nw, New Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Cenex 712 1St St N, New Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.