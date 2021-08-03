Lutcher diesel price check shows where to save $0.21 per gallon
(LUTCHER, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.21 in the greater Lutcher area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Lutcher area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 129 S Airline Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.74 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Taylor Express at 964 La-3125, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.95
The average price across the greater Lutcher area was $2.89, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.29
$3.39
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.24
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.12
$3.35
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
