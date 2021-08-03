Lutcher diesel price check shows where to save $0.21 per gallon

(LUTCHER, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.21 in the greater Lutcher area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Lutcher area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 129 S Airline Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.74 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Taylor Express at 964 La-3125, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.95

The average price across the greater Lutcher area was $2.89, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 129 S Airline Ave, Gramercy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 2.74

Valero 106 W Main St, Gramercy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Valero 3415 La-3125, Paulina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 1779 La-3125, Gramercy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Taylor Express 964 La-3125, Gramercy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 2.95

Marathon 935 La-641, Gramercy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 3.35 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.