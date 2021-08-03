Santa Rosa diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.12 per gallon
(SANTA ROSA, NM) Savings of as much as $0.12 per gallon on diesel were available in the Santa Rosa area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Santa Rosa area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Chevron at 2245 Rte 66. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.51, listed at Pilot at 2464 Historic Route 66.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.45, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.49
$3.89
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.44
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.51
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.12
$3.42
$3.72
$3.44
|card
card$3.12
$3.42
$3.72
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.11
$--
$--
$3.45
|card
card$3.15
$3.55
$3.91
$3.51
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
