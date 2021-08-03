Santa Rosa diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.12 per gallon

(SANTA ROSA, NM) Savings of as much as $0.12 per gallon on diesel were available in the Santa Rosa area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Santa Rosa area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Chevron at 2245 Rte 66. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.51, listed at Pilot at 2464 Historic Route 66.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.45, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron 2245 Rte 66, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Valero 1485 Will Rogers Dr, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

TA Travel Center 2634 Historic Route 66, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.44 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.51

Love's Travel Stop 1028 Nm-156, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ 3.44 card card $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ --

Pilot 2464 Historic Route 66, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.91 $ 3.51

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.