Lyman, WY

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Lyman stations charging $0.05 extra

Lyman Times
Lyman Times
 3 days ago
(LYMAN, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Lyman, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Lyman area went to Gas-N-Go at 2797 Cr-231, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.84, at Maverik at 222 S Main, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Lyman area was $3.82, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Gas-N-Go

2797 Cr-231, Lyman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.90
$--
$--
$3.79

Maverik

222 S Main, Lyman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.27
$3.84

Maverik

655 No. Hwy 414, Mountain View
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.27
$3.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lyman Times

Lyman Times

Lyman, WY
ABOUT

With Lyman Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

