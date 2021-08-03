Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Lyman stations charging $0.05 extra

(LYMAN, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Lyman, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Lyman area went to Gas-N-Go at 2797 Cr-231, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.84, at Maverik at 222 S Main, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Lyman area was $3.82, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Gas-N-Go 2797 Cr-231, Lyman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.90 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Maverik 222 S Main, Lyman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 3.84

Maverik 655 No. Hwy 414, Mountain View

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 3.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.