Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Lyman stations charging $0.05 extra
(LYMAN, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Lyman, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Lyman area went to Gas-N-Go at 2797 Cr-231, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.84, at Maverik at 222 S Main, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Lyman area was $3.82, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.90
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.27
$3.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.27
$3.84
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
