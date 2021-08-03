Cancel
Lordsburg, NM

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Lordsburg stations charging $0.06 extra

Posted by 
Lordsburg Dispatch
Lordsburg Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvjRv_0bGKuRK900

(LORDSBURG, NM) Savings of as much as $0.06 per gallon on diesel were available in the Lordsburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lordsburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.54, at Love's Travel Stop at 900 W Motel Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.6, listed at Flying J at 11 Old Us-70.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.56, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Love's Travel Stop

900 W Motel Dr, Lordsburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$3.37
$3.97
$3.54

Pilot

1050 E Motel Dr, Lordsburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.55
card
card$3.07
$3.52
$3.97
$--

Flying J

11 Old Us-70, Lordsburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.55
card
card$3.07
$3.52
$3.97
$3.60

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lordsburg Dispatch

Lordsburg Dispatch

Lordsburg, NM
With Lordsburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

