Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Lordsburg stations charging $0.06 extra
(LORDSBURG, NM) Savings of as much as $0.06 per gallon on diesel were available in the Lordsburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Lordsburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.54, at Love's Travel Stop at 900 W Motel Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.6, listed at Flying J at 11 Old Us-70.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.56, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$3.37
$3.97
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.55
|card
card$3.07
$3.52
$3.97
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.55
|card
card$3.07
$3.52
$3.97
$3.60
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
