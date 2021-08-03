Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Lordsburg stations charging $0.06 extra

(LORDSBURG, NM) Savings of as much as $0.06 per gallon on diesel were available in the Lordsburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lordsburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.54, at Love's Travel Stop at 900 W Motel Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.6, listed at Flying J at 11 Old Us-70.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.56, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Love's Travel Stop 900 W Motel Dr, Lordsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.97 $ 3.54

Pilot 1050 E Motel Dr, Lordsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.07 $ 3.52 $ 3.97 $ --

Flying J 11 Old Us-70, Lordsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.07 $ 3.52 $ 3.97 $ 3.60

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.