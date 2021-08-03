Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valentine, NE

Valentine diesel price check reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Valentine Post
Valentine Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYYid_0bGKuQRQ00

(VALENTINE, NE) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Valentine they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Valentine area went to Casey's at 112 E Hwy 20, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Casey's at 112 E Hwy 20, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's

112 E Hwy 20, Valentine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09

Conoco

203 E Us-20, Valentine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Valentine Post

Valentine Post

Valentine, NE
8
Followers
156
Post
649
Views
ABOUT

With Valentine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valentine, NE
Local
Nebraska Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.86

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) You could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon on diesel in Walnut Creek, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Walnut Creek area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 2400 Monument Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 3523 Mt Diablo Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.75.
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas diesel price check reveals $0.93 savings at cheapest station

(MILPITAS, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.93 in the greater Milpitas area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Milpitas area on Tuesday, found that City Gas Milpitas at 10 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Gas & Shop at 1590 Mckee Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Newark diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.80

(NEWARK, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.80 in the greater Newark area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Newark area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at 76 at 39925 Mission Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.79, listed at Chevron at 30151 Industrial Pkwy Sw.

Comments / 0

Community Policy