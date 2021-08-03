Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Ozona

(OZONA, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Ozona they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Ozona area went to Sunoco at 1206 Ave E, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.23 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.23, at Sunoco at 1206 Ave E, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Ozona area was $3.23, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 1206 Ave E, Ozona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.50 $ 3.72 $ 3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.