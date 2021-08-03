Cancel
Ozona, TX

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Ozona

Ozona News Alert
 3 days ago
(OZONA, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Ozona they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Ozona area went to Sunoco at 1206 Ave E, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.23 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.23, at Sunoco at 1206 Ave E, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Ozona area was $3.23, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco

1206 Ave E, Ozona
card$3.05
$3.50
$3.72
$3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Ozona News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Texas Traffic
