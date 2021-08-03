Diesel survey: Beaver's cheapest station

(BEAVER, UT) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Beaver area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Beaver area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.89, at Sinclair at 215 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.19, listed at Chevron at 1392 N 300 W.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair 215 N Main St, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Sinclair 1035 N Main St, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Shell 1532 S Main St, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.14 $ 4.39 $ 3.99

Chevron 1392 N 300 W, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.19

Eagles Landing 1401 S Main St, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.24 $ 4.39 $ 4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.