Diesel survey: Beaver's cheapest station
(BEAVER, UT) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Beaver area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Beaver area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.89, at Sinclair at 215 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.19, listed at Chevron at 1392 N 300 W.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.14
$4.39
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.24
$4.39
$4.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
