Diesel survey: Hawthorne's cheapest station

(HAWTHORNE, NV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Hawthorne, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hawthorne area went to Sinclair at 1101 5Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.29, at 76 at 705 Freedom Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair 1101 5Th St, Hawthorne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.38 $ 4.53 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.15 $ 4.44 $ 4.59 $ 4.15

Chevron 975 E St, Hawthorne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.34 $ 4.44 $ 4.09

Chevron 1075 Us-95, Hawthorne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.11 $ -- $ -- $ 4.14

76 705 Freedom Rd, Hawthorne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ -- $ 4.59 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ 4.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.