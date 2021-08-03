Diesel survey: Hawthorne's cheapest station
(HAWTHORNE, NV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Hawthorne, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Hawthorne area went to Sinclair at 1101 5Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.29, at 76 at 705 Freedom Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.38
$4.53
$4.09
|card
card$4.15
$4.44
$4.59
$4.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.34
$4.44
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.11
$--
$--
$4.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$--
$4.59
$4.29
|card
card$4.19
$--
$--
$4.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0