Survey of Seymour diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(SEYMOUR, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Seymour, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Seymour area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 611 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 611 N Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 611 N Main St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Alon 700 N Main St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Alon 310 S Main St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shamrock 200 E Ingram St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.14 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.