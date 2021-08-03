Survey of Seymour diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.00
(SEYMOUR, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Seymour, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Seymour area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 611 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 611 N Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.14
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
