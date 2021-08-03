Cancel
Oakridge, OR

Oakridge diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.14

Posted by 
Oakridge Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WFdY1_0bGKuAZ200

(OAKRIDGE, OR) You could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on diesel in Oakridge, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Oakridge area went to Mobil at 47567 Hwy 58, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.75 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Chevron at 47785 Or-58, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Oakridge area was $3.81, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mobil

47567 Hwy 58, Oakridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.75
$--
$--
$3.75
card
card$3.83
$--
$--
$3.83

76

47688 Hwy 58, Oakridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.76
$3.95
$4.14
$3.76
card
card$3.86
$4.05
$4.24
$3.86

Chevron

47785 Or-58, Oakridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.08
$4.27
$3.79
card
card$3.99
$4.18
$4.37
$3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Oakridge Times

Oakridge, OR
ABOUT

With Oakridge Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

