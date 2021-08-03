Oakridge diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.14
(OAKRIDGE, OR) You could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on diesel in Oakridge, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Oakridge area went to Mobil at 47567 Hwy 58, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.75 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Chevron at 47785 Or-58, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Oakridge area was $3.81, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.75
$--
$--
$3.75
|card
card$3.83
$--
$--
$3.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.76
$3.95
$4.14
$3.76
|card
card$3.86
$4.05
$4.24
$3.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.08
$4.27
$3.79
|card
card$3.99
$4.18
$4.37
$3.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
