Meeker, CO

Diesel lookout: $0.00 savings at cheapest Meeker station

Posted by 
Meeker Times
Meeker Times
 3 days ago
(MEEKER, CO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Meeker they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Meeker area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.59, at Sinclair at 812 Market St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Sinclair at 812 Market St.

The average price across the greater Meeker area was $3.59, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair

812 Market St, Meeker
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$--
$--
$3.59

Sinclair

427 E Market St, Meeker
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

