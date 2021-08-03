Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Karnes City, TX

Karnes City diesel price check shows where to save $0.10 per gallon

Posted by 
Karnes City Today
Karnes City Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrY9l_0bGKu8sp00

(KARNES CITY, TX) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Karnes City, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Karnes City area went to H-E-B at 105 N Sunset Strip St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Shell at 719 E Calvert Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.91, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

H-E-B

105 N Sunset Strip St, Kenedy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$2.89

Valero

102 S Sunset Strip St, Kenedy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.03
$3.33
$2.89

Valero

1905 S Us-181, Karnes City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.13
$3.41
$2.90

Exxon

2948 S Us-181, Karnes City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.90

Shell

719 E Calvert Ave, Karnes City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Karnes City Today

Karnes City Today

Karnes City, TX
25
Followers
181
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Karnes City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Karnes City, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Sunset Strip#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield diesel price check shows where to save $0.52 per gallon

(FAIRFIELD, CT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Fairfield area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Fairfield area on Tuesday, found that Star Fuels at 350 Jennings Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.07 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 145 Lordship Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59.

Comments / 0

Community Policy