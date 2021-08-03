Karnes City diesel price check shows where to save $0.10 per gallon

(KARNES CITY, TX) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Karnes City, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Karnes City area went to H-E-B at 105 N Sunset Strip St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Shell at 719 E Calvert Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.91, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

H-E-B 105 N Sunset Strip St, Kenedy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 2.89

Valero 102 S Sunset Strip St, Kenedy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 2.89

Valero 1905 S Us-181, Karnes City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.13 $ 3.41 $ 2.90

Exxon 2948 S Us-181, Karnes City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90

Shell 719 E Calvert Ave, Karnes City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.