Karnes City diesel price check shows where to save $0.10 per gallon
(KARNES CITY, TX) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Karnes City, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Karnes City area went to H-E-B at 105 N Sunset Strip St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Shell at 719 E Calvert Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.91, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.03
$3.33
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.13
$3.41
$2.90
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.90
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
