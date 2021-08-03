Onamia diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.00 per gallon

(ONAMIA, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Onamia, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Onamia area went to Casey's at 205 Lindquist St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.14, at Casey's at 205 Lindquist St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Onamia area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's 205 Lindquist St, Onamia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.