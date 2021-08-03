Thirsty truck? Here's Candor's cheapest diesel
(CANDOR, NC) You could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on diesel in Candor, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Candor area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Shell at 520 E Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.53, listed at Pilot at 801 Nc-211 E.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.18
$3.58
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.53
|card
card$2.89
$3.40
$3.72
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
