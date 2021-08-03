Cancel
Candor, NC

Thirsty truck? Here's Candor's cheapest diesel

Candor Post
Candor Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XsexF_0bGKu3TC00

(CANDOR, NC) You could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on diesel in Candor, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Candor area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Shell at 520 E Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.53, listed at Pilot at 801 Nc-211 E.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

520 E Main St, Biscoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.18
$3.58
$3.09

Pilot

801 Nc-211 E, Candor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.53
card
card$2.89
$3.40
$3.72
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Candor, NC
ABOUT

With Candor Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

