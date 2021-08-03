Thirsty truck? Here's Candor's cheapest diesel

(CANDOR, NC) You could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on diesel in Candor, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Candor area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Shell at 520 E Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.53, listed at Pilot at 801 Nc-211 E.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 520 E Main St, Biscoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.18 $ 3.58 $ 3.09

Pilot 801 Nc-211 E, Candor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.53 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.40 $ 3.72 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.