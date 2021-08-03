Diesel: Junction's cheapest, according to survey

(JUNCTION, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Junction they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Junction area went to Shell at 2416 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Pilot at 2342 N Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Junction area was $3.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 2416 N Main St, Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 2.99

Chevron 2415 N Main St, Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.05

Pilot 2342 N Main St, Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.88 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.