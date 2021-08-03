Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Junction, TX

Diesel: Junction's cheapest, according to survey

Posted by 
Junction Updates
Junction Updates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sp5gf_0bGKu0p100

(JUNCTION, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Junction they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Junction area went to Shell at 2416 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Pilot at 2342 N Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Junction area was $3.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

2416 N Main St, Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$--
$3.99
$2.99

Chevron

2415 N Main St, Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.59
$3.99
$3.05

Pilot

2342 N Main St, Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.29
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.88
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Junction Updates

Junction Updates

Junction, TX
9
Followers
168
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Junction Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Junction, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#The Junction#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Carsmoneytalksnews.com

Why Your Car’s Gas Gauge Might Be Lying

The next time your car’s gas display indicates you will run out of gas in 20 miles, take the warning with a grain of salt. It turns out that relying on such indicators can get you in a heap of trouble. According to a AAA study, the accuracy of such...
Carsdidyouknowcars.com

Can Electric Cars Replace the Gas Guzzlers

The arrival of electric cars made it look like to escape the dependence on fossil fuels. People switched to electric cars to save their money and to go green. Electric cars are an environmentally and friendly source of transportation. However, the higher cost and poor battery performance have stopped people to switch to electric cars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy