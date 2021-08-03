Diesel: Junction's cheapest, according to survey
(JUNCTION, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Junction they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Junction area went to Shell at 2416 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Pilot at 2342 N Main St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Junction area was $3.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$--
$3.99
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.59
$3.99
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.29
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.88
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
