Crane diesel prices: $0.00/gallon savings at Crane's cheapest station

(CRANE, TX) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Crane area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Crane area on Tuesday, found that Alon at 901 S Gaston Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.17 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Alon at 901 S Gaston St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.17

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Alon 901 S Gaston St, Crane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.17

Stripes 423 N Gaston St, Crane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.21 $ 3.54 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.