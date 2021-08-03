Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Columbus

(COLUMBUS, MT) You could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on diesel in Columbus, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Columbus area went to Exxon at 602 E 8Th Ave N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.28 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.33, at Exxon at 602 E 8Th Ave N, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.30, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 602 E 8Th Ave N, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.28 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.64 $ 3.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.