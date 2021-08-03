Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Columbus
(COLUMBUS, MT) You could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on diesel in Columbus, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Columbus area went to Exxon at 602 E 8Th Ave N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.28 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.33, at Exxon at 602 E 8Th Ave N, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.30, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.44
$3.64
$3.28
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.64
$3.33
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
