Haskell, TX

Diesel price check: This is Haskell's cheapest station

Haskell News Flash
3 days ago
 3 days ago
(HASKELL, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Haskell they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Haskell area went to Chevron at 101 N 1St St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Chevron at 101 N 1St St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron

101 N 1St St, Haskell
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Stripes

106 N 1St St E , Haskell
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Haskell News Flash

Haskell News Flash

Haskell, TX
With Haskell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

