Diesel price check: This is Haskell's cheapest station

(HASKELL, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Haskell they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Haskell area went to Chevron at 101 N 1St St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Chevron at 101 N 1St St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron 101 N 1St St, Haskell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Stripes 106 N 1St St E , Haskell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.