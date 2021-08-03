Diesel price check: This is New Bloomfield's cheapest station

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) You could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on diesel in New Bloomfield, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the New Bloomfield area on Tuesday, found that Swenson 24 Hour Fuels at 205 E Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.38 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 230 S Carlisle St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

The average price across the greater New Bloomfield area was $3.44, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Swenson 24 Hour Fuels 205 E Main St, New Bloomfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

Sunoco 230 S Carlisle St, New Bloomfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.