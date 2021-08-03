Diesel price check: This is New Bloomfield's cheapest station
(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) You could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on diesel in New Bloomfield, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the New Bloomfield area on Tuesday, found that Swenson 24 Hour Fuels at 205 E Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.38 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 230 S Carlisle St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49
The average price across the greater New Bloomfield area was $3.44, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$3.79
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0