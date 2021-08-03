Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boardman, OR

Boardman diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.21 per gallon

Posted by 
Boardman Updates
Boardman Updates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S42tR_0bGKtk6r00

(BOARDMAN, OR) You could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on diesel in Boardman, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Boardman area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.46, at Love's Travel Stop at 78665 Tower Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.67, listed at Sinclair at 100 N Main St.

The average price across the greater Boardman area was $3.58, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Love's Travel Stop

78665 Tower Rd, Boardman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.64
$3.94
$4.24
$3.46
card
card$3.64
$--
$4.24
$3.50

Sinclair

100 N Main St, Boardman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.77
$--
$--
$3.67
card
card$3.77
$--
$--
$3.67

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Boardman Updates

Boardman Updates

Boardman, OR
32
Followers
173
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boardman Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boardman, OR
Local
Oregon Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Love S Travel Stop#Sinclair#N Main St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield diesel price check shows where to save $0.52 per gallon

(FAIRFIELD, CT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Fairfield area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Fairfield area on Tuesday, found that Star Fuels at 350 Jennings Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.07 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 145 Lordship Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59.

Comments / 0

Community Policy