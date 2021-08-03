Boardman diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.21 per gallon
(BOARDMAN, OR) You could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on diesel in Boardman, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Boardman area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.46, at Love's Travel Stop at 78665 Tower Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.67, listed at Sinclair at 100 N Main St.
The average price across the greater Boardman area was $3.58, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.64
$3.94
$4.24
$3.46
|card
card$3.64
$--
$4.24
$3.50
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.77
$--
$--
$3.67
|card
card$3.77
$--
$--
$3.67
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
