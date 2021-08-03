Boardman diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.21 per gallon

(BOARDMAN, OR) You could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on diesel in Boardman, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Boardman area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.46, at Love's Travel Stop at 78665 Tower Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.67, listed at Sinclair at 100 N Main St.

The average price across the greater Boardman area was $3.58, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Love's Travel Stop 78665 Tower Rd, Boardman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.64 $ 3.94 $ 4.24 $ 3.46 card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ 4.24 $ 3.50

Sinclair 100 N Main St, Boardman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.67 card card $ 3.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.67

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.