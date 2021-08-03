Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Colfax stations charging $0.00 extra
(COLFAX, WA) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Colfax area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Colfax area went to Cenex at 205 E Harrison St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Cenex at 205 E Harrison St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Colfax area was $3.89, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.77
$--
$4.68
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.77
$3.94
$3.99
$3.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
