Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Colfax stations charging $0.00 extra

(COLFAX, WA) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Colfax area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Colfax area went to Cenex at 205 E Harrison St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Cenex at 205 E Harrison St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Colfax area was $3.89, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cenex 205 E Harrison St, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.89

76 804 N Main St, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.89

Busch Distributors 126 W Walla Walla Hwy, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ -- $ 4.68 $ 3.89

Chevron 113 W Walla Walla Hwy, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ 3.94 $ 3.99 $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.