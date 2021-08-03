Cancel
Colfax, WA

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Colfax stations charging $0.00 extra

Colfax Today
 3 days ago
(COLFAX, WA) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Colfax area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Colfax area went to Cenex at 205 E Harrison St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Cenex at 205 E Harrison St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Colfax area was $3.89, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cenex

205 E Harrison St, Colfax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.89

76

804 N Main St, Colfax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.89

Busch Distributors

126 W Walla Walla Hwy, Colfax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.77
$--
$4.68
$3.89

Chevron

113 W Walla Walla Hwy, Colfax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.77
$3.94
$3.99
$3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Colfax, WA
ABOUT

With Colfax Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

