Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Soda Springs stations charging $0.10 extra

(SODA SPRINGS, ID) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Soda Springs they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Soda Springs area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.88, at Maverik at 10 E 2Nd St.. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.98, listed at Phillips 66 at 111 N Hooper Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.92, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik 10 E 2Nd St., Soda Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 3.88

Chevron 295 E 2Nd S, Soda Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Phillips 66 111 N Hooper Ave, Soda Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.88 $ 4.17 $ -- $ 3.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.