Soda Springs, ID

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Soda Springs stations charging $0.10 extra

Posted by 
Soda Springs Voice
 3 days ago
(SODA SPRINGS, ID) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Soda Springs they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Soda Springs area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.88, at Maverik at 10 E 2Nd St.. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.98, listed at Phillips 66 at 111 N Hooper Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.92, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik

10 E 2Nd St., Soda Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$3.97
$4.17
$3.88

Chevron

295 E 2Nd S, Soda Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.89

Phillips 66

111 N Hooper Ave, Soda Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.88
$4.17
$--
$3.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Soda Springs Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

