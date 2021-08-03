Cancel
Malad City, ID

Malad City diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.05 savings at cheapest station

Malad City Daily
Malad City Daily
 3 days ago
(MALAD CITY, ID) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in Malad City they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Malad City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.79, at Maverik at 296 E 50 S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.84, listed at KJ's Super Stores at 226 50 N.

The average price across the greater Malad City area was $3.81, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Maverik

296 E 50 S, Malad City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$3.95
$4.15
$3.79

KJ's Super Stores

226 50 N, Malad City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

