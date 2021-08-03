Cancel
Sonora, TX

Sonora diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.09 per gallon

Sonora News Beat
 3 days ago
(SONORA, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.09 depending on where in Sonora they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Sonora area went to Sunoco at 610 S Crockett Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.28, at Road Ranger at 601 Us-277, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Sonora area was $3.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco

610 S Crockett Ave, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Alon

1009 N Water Ave, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19

Sunoco

503 Us-277 N , Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.24

Road Ranger

601 Us-277, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.75
$3.28

Love's Travel Stop

3880 Sl-467, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.30
$3.60
$3.28
card
card$2.95
$3.30
$3.60
$3.28

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sonora News Beat

Sonora, TX
With Sonora News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

