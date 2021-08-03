Sonora diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.09 per gallon

(SONORA, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.09 depending on where in Sonora they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Sonora area went to Sunoco at 610 S Crockett Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.28, at Road Ranger at 601 Us-277, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Sonora area was $3.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco 610 S Crockett Ave, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Alon 1009 N Water Ave, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Sunoco 503 Us-277 N , Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Road Ranger 601 Us-277, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.28

Love's Travel Stop 3880 Sl-467, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ 3.28 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ 3.28

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.