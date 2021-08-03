Sonora diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.09 per gallon
(SONORA, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.09 depending on where in Sonora they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Sonora area went to Sunoco at 610 S Crockett Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.28, at Road Ranger at 601 Us-277, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Sonora area was $3.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.75
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.30
$3.60
$3.28
|card
card$2.95
$3.30
$3.60
$3.28
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
