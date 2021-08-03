Afton diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.02

(AFTON, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.02 if you’re buying diesel in Afton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Afton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.85, at Maverik at 391 Washington. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.87, listed at Chevron at 201 N Washington St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.86, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik 391 Washington, Afton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 3.85

Chevron 201 N Washington St, Afton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.91 $ -- $ -- $ 3.87

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.