Afton diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.02
(AFTON, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.02 if you’re buying diesel in Afton, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Afton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.85, at Maverik at 391 Washington. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.87, listed at Chevron at 201 N Washington St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.86, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.27
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.91
$--
$--
$3.87
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
