Afton, WY

Afton diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.02

Afton Daily
 3 days ago
(AFTON, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.02 if you’re buying diesel in Afton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Afton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.85, at Maverik at 391 Washington. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.87, listed at Chevron at 201 N Washington St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.86, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik

391 Washington, Afton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.27
$3.85

Chevron

201 N Washington St, Afton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.91
$--
$--
$3.87

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Afton, WY
ABOUT

With Afton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

