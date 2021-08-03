Local price review shows diesel prices around Ajo

(AJO, AZ) You could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on diesel in Ajo, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Ajo area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 2001 N Ajo Gila Bend Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 429 N 2Nd Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.23

The average price across the greater Ajo area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron 2001 N Ajo Gila Bend Hwy, Ajo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 429 N 2Nd Ave, Ajo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.