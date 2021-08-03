Cancel
Ajo, AZ

Local price review shows diesel prices around Ajo

Posted by 
Ajo Post
 3 days ago
(AJO, AZ) You could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on diesel in Ajo, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Ajo area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 2001 N Ajo Gila Bend Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 429 N 2Nd Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.23

The average price across the greater Ajo area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron

2001 N Ajo Gila Bend Hwy, Ajo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.19

Shell

429 N 2Nd Ave, Ajo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ajo Post

Ajo Post

Ajo, AZ
ABOUT

With Ajo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

