Price check: Diesel prices around West Wendover

(WEST WENDOVER, NV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.46 in the greater West Wendover area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the West Wendover area went to Sinclair at 1 N Bonneville Speedway Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.25, at Chevron at 820 Wendover Blvd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair 1 N Bonneville Speedway Rd, Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Shell 80 E Wendover Blvd, Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Smith's 1855 Wendover Blvd, West Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Pilot 1200 W Wendover Blvd, West Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ 4.09 card card $ 3.97 $ 4.29 $ 4.54 $ 4.09

Chevron 820 Wendover Blvd, West Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.10 $ 4.30 $ 4.50 $ 4.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.