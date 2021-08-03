Price check: Diesel prices around West Wendover
(WEST WENDOVER, NV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.46 in the greater West Wendover area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the West Wendover area went to Sinclair at 1 N Bonneville Speedway Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.25, at Chevron at 820 Wendover Blvd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.29
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.97
$--
$--
$4.09
|card
card$3.97
$4.29
$4.54
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.10
$4.30
$4.50
$4.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
