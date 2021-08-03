Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawtey, FL

Price check: Diesel prices around Lawtey

Posted by 
Lawtey News Watch
Lawtey News Watch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogLgm_0bGKtFwS00

(LAWTEY, FL) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Lawtey, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Lawtey area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 23002 Us-301had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 23002 Us-301, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.04

The average price across the greater Lawtey area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

23002 Us-301, Lawtey
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.75
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Lawtey News Watch

Lawtey News Watch

Lawtey, FL
30
Followers
184
Post
800
Views
ABOUT

With Lawtey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Lawtey, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.70 in the greater Pacifica area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Pacifica area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at 76 at 717 San Bruno Ave E. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.89, listed at Valero at 300 S Airport Blvd.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Price check: Diesel prices around Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.00 in the greater Alameda area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Alameda area went to Exxon at 4280 Foothill Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.89, at S.F. Oakland Truck Stop at 8255 San Leandro St, the survey found:
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Price check: Diesel prices around Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.20 if you’re buying diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Manhattan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.19, listed at Mobil at Greenpoint Ave.

Comments / 0

Community Policy