Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Norton's cheapest
(NORTON, KS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Norton area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Norton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.94, at Love's Travel Stop at 303 W Holme St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.04, listed at Alta Convenience at 812 North State St..
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.71
$3.01
$3.31
$2.94
|card
card$2.61
$--
$3.21
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$2.94
$3.19
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
