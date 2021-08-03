Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Norton's cheapest

(NORTON, KS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Norton area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Norton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.94, at Love's Travel Stop at 303 W Holme St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.04, listed at Alta Convenience at 812 North State St..

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Love's Travel Stop 303 W Holme St, Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 2.94 card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ 3.21 $ 2.99

Alta Convenience 812 North State St., Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.04

Casey's 101 E Holme St, Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.