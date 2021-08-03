Diesel survey: Glasgow's cheapest station

(GLASGOW, MT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.02 depending on where in Glasgow they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Glasgow area went to Cenex at 430 1St Ave N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Holiday at 108 1St Ave N, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cenex 430 1St Ave N, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ 3.51 $ 3.76 $ 3.17

Holiday 108 1St Ave N, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Conoco 1330 Us-2 W, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.