Diesel survey: Glasgow's cheapest station
(GLASGOW, MT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.02 depending on where in Glasgow they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Glasgow area went to Cenex at 430 1St Ave N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Holiday at 108 1St Ave N, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.26
$3.51
$3.76
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.39
$3.64
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.44
$3.69
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
