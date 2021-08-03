Stroud diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.13

(STROUD, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.13 if you’re buying diesel in Stroud, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Stroud area went to Phillips 66 at Midway Turner Tpke, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.86 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Phillips 66 at 712 N 8Th Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66 Midway Turner Tpke, Stroud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.06 $ 3.24 $ 2.86 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.06 $ 3.27 $ 2.86

Phillips 66 712 N 8Th Ave, Stroud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.