Stroud, OK

Stroud diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.13

Stroud Digest
 3 days ago
(STROUD, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.13 if you’re buying diesel in Stroud, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Stroud area went to Phillips 66 at Midway Turner Tpke, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.86 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Phillips 66 at 712 N 8Th Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66

Midway Turner Tpke, Stroud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.06
$3.24
$2.86
card
card$2.85
$3.06
$3.27
$2.86

Phillips 66

712 N 8Th Ave, Stroud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Stroud, OK
With Stroud Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

