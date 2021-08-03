Stroud diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.13
(STROUD, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.13 if you’re buying diesel in Stroud, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Stroud area went to Phillips 66 at Midway Turner Tpke, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.86 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Phillips 66 at 712 N 8Th Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$3.06
$3.24
$2.86
|card
card$2.85
$3.06
$3.27
$2.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
