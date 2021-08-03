Cancel
Burns, OR

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Burns

Burns Bulletin
Burns Bulletin
 3 days ago
(BURNS, OR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Burns they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Burns area on Tuesday, found that FuelGood at 19 W Monroe Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sinclair at 103 Us-20 S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.89

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.81, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

FuelGood

19 W Monroe St, Burns
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$3.79

Shell

1202 Oregon Ave, Burns
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.17
$4.39
$3.79

Chevron

617 N Us-20, Hines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.17
$4.39
$3.79

Ed's Fast Break

740 Us-20 S , Hines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$3.79

Sinclair

103 Us-20 S, Hines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

