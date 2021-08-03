Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Burns

(BURNS, OR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Burns they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Burns area on Tuesday, found that FuelGood at 19 W Monroe Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sinclair at 103 Us-20 S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.89

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.81, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

FuelGood 19 W Monroe St, Burns

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Shell 1202 Oregon Ave, Burns

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.17 $ 4.39 $ 3.79

Chevron 617 N Us-20, Hines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.17 $ 4.39 $ 3.79

Ed's Fast Break 740 Us-20 S , Hines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Sinclair 103 Us-20 S, Hines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.