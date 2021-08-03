Cancel
Morganton, GA

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Morganton's cheapest

Morganton Digest
Morganton Digest
 3 days ago
(MORGANTON, GA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.23 in the greater Morganton area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Morganton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.96, at Murphy USA at 445 Progress Circle. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Valero at 8101 Appalachian Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

445 Progress Circle, Blue Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.10
$--
$2.96

Conoco

4900 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.12
$3.35
$2.97

RaceWay

4581 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$2.97

Exxon

8200 Appalachian Hwy, Mineral Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.25
$3.55
$2.99
card
card$2.97
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99

Exxon

5980 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.05
$3.25
$2.99
card
card$2.93
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99

Chevron

4500 Appalchian Hwy, Blue Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Morganton Digest

Morganton Digest

Morganton, GA
With Morganton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

