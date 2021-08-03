Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Morganton's cheapest
(MORGANTON, GA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.23 in the greater Morganton area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Morganton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.96, at Murphy USA at 445 Progress Circle. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Valero at 8101 Appalachian Hwy.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.10
$--
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.12
$3.35
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.25
$3.55
$2.99
|card
card$2.97
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.05
$3.25
$2.99
|card
card$2.93
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
