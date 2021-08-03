Survey of Scottville diesel prices shows where to save $0.00 per gallon

(SCOTTVILLE, MI) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Scottville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Scottville area on Tuesday, found that BP at 423 E Us Highway 10had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.28 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 423 E Us Highway 10, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.28

The average price across the greater Scottville area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP 423 E Us Highway 10, Scottville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.28

Meijer 3900 W Us 10, Ludington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.28

Murphy USA 4888 W Us-10, Ludington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.28

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.