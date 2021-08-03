Cancel
Scottville, MI

Survey of Scottville diesel prices shows where to save $0.00 per gallon

Posted by 
Scottville Post
Scottville Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eixBw_0bGKshHd00

(SCOTTVILLE, MI) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Scottville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Scottville area on Tuesday, found that BP at 423 E Us Highway 10had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.28 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 423 E Us Highway 10, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.28

The average price across the greater Scottville area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP

423 E Us Highway 10, Scottville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.33
$3.63
$3.28

Meijer

3900 W Us 10, Ludington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.28

Murphy USA

4888 W Us-10, Ludington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.25
$3.55
$3.28

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Scottville Post

Scottville Post

Scottville, MI
ABOUT

With Scottville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

