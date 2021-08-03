Diesel lookout: $0.11 savings at cheapest Blanding station

(BLANDING, UT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.11 depending on where in Blanding they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Blanding area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.78, at Canyon Country at 12 W Center St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.89, listed at Southway Trading at 651 S Main St.

The average price across the greater Blanding area was $3.82, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Canyon Country 12 W Center St, Blanding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.67 $ -- $ -- $ 3.78

Maverik 68 N Grayson Parkway, Blanding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.67 $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 3.78

BCL 1261 S Main St, Blanding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.67 $ -- $ -- $ 3.78

Southway Trading 651 S Main St, Blanding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Exxon 861 S Main St, Blanding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.