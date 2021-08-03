Diesel lookout: $0.11 savings at cheapest Blanding station
(BLANDING, UT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.11 depending on where in Blanding they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Blanding area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.78, at Canyon Country at 12 W Center St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.89, listed at Southway Trading at 651 S Main St.
The average price across the greater Blanding area was $3.82, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.67
$--
$--
$3.78
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.67
$3.87
$4.07
$3.78
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.67
$--
$--
$3.78
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$3.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
