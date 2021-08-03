Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blanding, UT

Diesel lookout: $0.11 savings at cheapest Blanding station

Posted by 
Blanding Daily
Blanding Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B3WGu_0bGKsbzH00

(BLANDING, UT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.11 depending on where in Blanding they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Blanding area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.78, at Canyon Country at 12 W Center St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.89, listed at Southway Trading at 651 S Main St.

The average price across the greater Blanding area was $3.82, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Canyon Country

12 W Center St, Blanding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.67
$--
$--
$3.78

Maverik

68 N Grayson Parkway, Blanding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.67
$3.87
$4.07
$3.78

BCL

1261 S Main St, Blanding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.67
$--
$--
$3.78

Southway Trading

651 S Main St, Blanding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.89

Exxon

861 S Main St, Blanding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Blanding Daily

Blanding Daily

Blanding, UT
9
Followers
146
Post
744
Views
ABOUT

With Blanding Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Industry
Utah State
Utah Traffic
Local
Utah Business
City
Blanding, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Canyon Country#Southway Trading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Carsmoneytalksnews.com

Why Your Car’s Gas Gauge Might Be Lying

The next time your car’s gas display indicates you will run out of gas in 20 miles, take the warning with a grain of salt. It turns out that relying on such indicators can get you in a heap of trouble. According to a AAA study, the accuracy of such...
Economyelectrek.co

Tesla increases Model S price by another $5,000

Tesla has increased the price of the base Model S by another $5,000 – making it a $10,000 base price increase in less than a month. Since the beginning of the year, we have been covering a seemingly continuous series of price increases throughout Tesla’s vehicle lineup. However, it has...
Carsdidyouknowcars.com

Can Electric Cars Replace the Gas Guzzlers

The arrival of electric cars made it look like to escape the dependence on fossil fuels. People switched to electric cars to save their money and to go green. Electric cars are an environmentally and friendly source of transportation. However, the higher cost and poor battery performance have stopped people to switch to electric cars.
Carstorquenews.com

Consumer Reports Analysts Find That Bicycles Can Significantly Affect Your Car’s Gas Mileage

Did you know that bicycle racks can lower your vehicle’s miles per gallon by as much as twenty-eight percent?! That’s nothing to scoff at for cycling enthusiasts who plan to take their favorite bikes with them during a summer road trip. Here’s what Consumer Reports analysts found on vehicle types and bike rack types that are the most and the least affected from aerodynamic drag while traveling with your bicycles attached to your car. Plus, a YouTube review on the best bike racks for SUVs and cars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy