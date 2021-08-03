Walsenburg diesel price check reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

(WALSENBURG, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Walsenburg area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Walsenburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.59, at Loaf 'N Jug at 200 Main St . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Loaf 'N Jug at 200 Main St .

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.59, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Loaf 'N Jug 200 Main St , Walsenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 4.04 $ 4.44 $ 3.59

TA Express 455 Us-85-87, Walsenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.71 $ 4.06 $ 4.46 $ 3.59

Conoco 416 Us 87, Walsenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.71 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.