Walsenburg, CO

Walsenburg diesel price check reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Walsenburg News Watch
Walsenburg News Watch
 3 days ago
(WALSENBURG, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Walsenburg area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Walsenburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.59, at Loaf 'N Jug at 200 Main St . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Loaf 'N Jug at 200 Main St .

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.59, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Loaf 'N Jug

200 Main St , Walsenburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.74
$4.04
$4.44
$3.59

TA Express

455 Us-85-87, Walsenburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.71
$4.06
$4.46
$3.59

Conoco

416 Us 87, Walsenburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.71
$--
$--
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Walsenburg News Watch

Walsenburg News Watch

Walsenburg, CO
30
Followers
186
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walsenburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

