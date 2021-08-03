Pop-Up Headlights Were Cool, But Have You Seen The Corvette Manta-Ray’s Pop-Up Taillights?

Every now and then, we come across highly exclusive vehicles with an interesting story behind them. This is exactly the case with this Maybach 57S Coupe. Maybach is a very old car brand, which was briefly revived by Mercedes, back in 2002. Two versions – the 57 and 62 – were produced, each with their respective derivatives. Although over 3,000 cars were built in total, there were no coupes. That is until German coachbuilder Xenatec stepped in and converted some of the shorter 57S models. This is one of them and it was supposed to be delivered to a certain head of state - something, which never happened.