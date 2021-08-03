Pop-Up Headlights Were Cool, But Have You Seen The Corvette Manta-Ray’s Pop-Up Taillights?
Throughout the years, there have been many design features associated with a certain time period. Cars from the 1950s often featured tons of chrome, fins, and sometimes exhaust tips integrated into the rear bumper. The 1980s saw the use of flared fenders, especially by tuning companies like Gemballa, Koenig, Strosek, and others. Pop-up headlights were also quite popular, but one car took things even further. The Mako Shark II (XP-830), also known as the Corvette Manta-Ray, was a concept that technically wasn’t produced, but that didn’t stop it from boasting some interesting design choices, especially with regards to its taillights.www.topspeed.com
