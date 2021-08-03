Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Spicer stations charging $0.00 extra
(SPICER, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Spicer, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Spicer area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at BP at 207 Access Way. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at BP at 207 Access Way.
The average price across the greater Spicer area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
