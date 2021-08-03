Cancel
Spicer, MN

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Spicer stations charging $0.00 extra

Spicer Updates
Spicer Updates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0bGKsR6t00

(SPICER, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Spicer, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Spicer area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at BP at 207 Access Way. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at BP at 207 Access Way.

The average price across the greater Spicer area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP

207 Access Way, Spicer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19

ARCO

300 Mn-23 , Spicer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Spicer, MN
