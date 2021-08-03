Cancel
Cherokee Village, AR

Cherokee Village diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.00

Posted by 
Cherokee Village Times
 3 days ago
(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Cherokee Village area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Cherokee Village area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Valero at 500 E Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Valero at 500 E Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero

500 E Main St, Hardy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Highland Oil

1706 Us 62-412 E, Highland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09

Casey's

1531 Highway 62412, Cherokee Village
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.44
$3.09

Valero

2511 Us-63, Hardy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Murphy USA

105 Us-62 W, Ash Flat
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.10
$3.33
$3.09

CITGO

50 Us-62, Ash Flat
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cherokee Village Times

Cherokee Village Times

Cherokee Village, AR
ABOUT

With Cherokee Village Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

