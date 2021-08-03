Cherokee Village diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Cherokee Village area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Cherokee Village area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Valero at 500 E Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Valero at 500 E Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 500 E Main St, Hardy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Highland Oil 1706 Us 62-412 E, Highland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 1531 Highway 62412, Cherokee Village

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.09

Valero 2511 Us-63, Hardy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Murphy USA 105 Us-62 W, Ash Flat

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.10 $ 3.33 $ 3.09

CITGO 50 Us-62, Ash Flat

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.