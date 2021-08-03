Cancel
Scott City, KS

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Scott City

Posted by 
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hpizz_0bGKsIPa00

(SCOTT CITY, KS) Savings of as much as $0.37 per gallon on diesel were available in the Scott City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Scott City area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 1310 Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 1720 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.43

The average price across the greater Scott City area was $3.22, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Circle K

1310 Main St, Scott City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.06

Sinclair

Main St, Scott City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.12

Cenex

E 5Th St, Scott City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.16

Casey's

104 W 5Th St, Scott City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.49
$3.19

Love's Travel Stop

1720 S Main St, Scott City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.38
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.54
$3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Scott City, KS
ABOUT

With Scott City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

