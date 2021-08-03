Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Scott City

(SCOTT CITY, KS) Savings of as much as $0.37 per gallon on diesel were available in the Scott City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Scott City area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 1310 Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 1720 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.43

The average price across the greater Scott City area was $3.22, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Circle K 1310 Main St, Scott City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Sinclair Main St, Scott City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

Cenex E 5Th St, Scott City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

Casey's 104 W 5Th St, Scott City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Love's Travel Stop 1720 S Main St, Scott City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.38 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.