Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Scott City
(SCOTT CITY, KS) Savings of as much as $0.37 per gallon on diesel were available in the Scott City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Scott City area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 1310 Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 1720 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.43
The average price across the greater Scott City area was $3.22, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.49
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.38
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.54
$3.43
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
