Phillips, WI

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Phillips stations charging $0.00 extra

Posted by 
Phillips News Alert
Phillips News Alert
 3 days ago
(PHILLIPS, WI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Phillips area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Phillips area went to Kwik Trip at 1424 N Lake St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.24 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.24, at Kwik Trip at 1424 N Lake St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kwik Trip

1424 N Lake St, Phillips
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.89
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Phillips News Alert

Phillips, WI
ABOUT

With Phillips News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

