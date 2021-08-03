Cancel
Oroville, WA

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Oroville station

Oroville Daily
Oroville Daily
 3 days ago
(OROVILLE, WA) You could be saving up to $142.26 per gallon on diesel in Oroville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Oroville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.64, at Gene's Native Smokes at 5 Wards Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $145.9, listed at Petro-Canada at 6201 45Th St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $39.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Gene's Native Smokes

5 Wards Rd, Oroville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$--
$--
$3.64

Exxon

2208 Juniper St, Oroville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.96
$4.16
$3.69

Chevron

1501 Main St, Oroville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.74
$3.98
$4.18
$3.74

Petro-Canada

6201 45Th St, Osoyoos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$155.90
$168.90
$175.90
$145.90

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Oroville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

