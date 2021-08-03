Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Oroville station

(OROVILLE, WA) You could be saving up to $142.26 per gallon on diesel in Oroville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Oroville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.64, at Gene's Native Smokes at 5 Wards Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $145.9, listed at Petro-Canada at 6201 45Th St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $39.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Gene's Native Smokes 5 Wards Rd, Oroville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ -- $ 3.64

Exxon 2208 Juniper St, Oroville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.96 $ 4.16 $ 3.69

Chevron 1501 Main St, Oroville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 3.98 $ 4.18 $ 3.74

Petro-Canada 6201 45Th St, Osoyoos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 155.90 $ 168.90 $ 175.90 $ 145.90

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.