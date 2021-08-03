Linn diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.00
(LINN, MO) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Linn, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Linn area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Casey's at 501 E Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Casey's at 501 E Main St.
The average price across the greater Linn area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
