Linn diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(LINN, MO) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Linn, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Linn area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Casey's at 501 E Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Casey's at 501 E Main St.

The average price across the greater Linn area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's 501 E Main St, Linn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Break Time 1300 E Main St , Linn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 1763 Us-50 E, Linn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Cenex 1780 Hwy 50 East, Linn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.