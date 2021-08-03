Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Manila
(MANILA, AR) You could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on diesel in Manila, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Manila area went to Circle N Market at 680 Ar-77, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.18 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Exxon at 281 W Ar-18 Bypass, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.34
$3.74
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.79
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0