Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Manila

(MANILA, AR) You could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on diesel in Manila, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Manila area went to Circle N Market at 680 Ar-77, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.18 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Exxon at 281 W Ar-18 Bypass, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle N Market 680 Ar-77, Manila

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 3.18

Exxon 281 W Ar-18 Bypass, Manila

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.