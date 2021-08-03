Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Seward
(SEWARD, AK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.16 if you’re buying diesel in Seward, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Seward area on Tuesday, found that Tesoro at 1707 Seward Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.53 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 308 N Harbor St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.58, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.53
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.53
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
