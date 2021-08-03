Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Seward

(SEWARD, AK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.16 if you’re buying diesel in Seward, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Seward area on Tuesday, found that Tesoro at 1707 Seward Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.53 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 308 N Harbor St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.58, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Tesoro 1707 Seward Hwy, Seward

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.53

Essential 1 1801 Seward Hwy, Seward

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.53

Chevron 308 N Harbor St, Seward

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.